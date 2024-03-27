Visible has introduced enhancements for its Visible+ plan this week. All customers of this plan will receive the following, but most importantly, the price isn’t changing whatsoever. The plan will still cost you $45/mo (taxes and fees included), which is very thoughtful.

Added in is Global Pass for International Travel, a feature that gives customers international service in 140 countries at a flat rate of $10/day. This rate gets you unlimited talk, text, and 2GB of high speed data. However, as a automatic benefit, Visible+ customers get a free day of Global Pass per month.

Also new is Smartwatch Connectivity. That’s right, smartwatch service is now included in the Visible+ plan at no extra charge. That adds up to a savings of $10/mo if you’re bringing a smartwatch to the party. The other big addition is improved WiFi hotspot speeds. The speeds used to be capped at 5Mbps, but those have been doubled to 10Mbps. This should be much more useful for customers.

See all of the new additions below.

What’s New for Visible+

We like it when customers get stuff and don’t have to charge more for it. Hopefully it stays this way for a bit.