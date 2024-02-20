Technically, Nothing Phone (2a) has been official since February 1, but because this is Nothing, we still don’t have official images of the device and the company’s slow tease of its features continues. At some point, people stop caring, especially when it’s announced that the phone isn’t really getting a US launch. Even though this may be the case, we can still take note of the latest, that being updated renders and information on what silicon will power this device.

Earlier this month, we got what appeared to be our first look at Nothing Phone (2a). Those renders turned out to not be accurate, but this time, @Onleaks seems more confident in what they’re sharing. And plus, these renders feature Glyph lighting on the backside, so even I’m convinced these are way more accurate than what we saw previously. We can see a dual camera setup on the back, that same semi see-thru design we’ve seen on past Nothing hardware, and a nice big screen. Overall, it’s a very good looking phone.

Beyond the new render, Nothing made another piece of info official this week, that being which processor will be inside of the device. The company has opted for the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro, built on TSMC’s second-generation 4nm process technology. This 8-core processor is getting paired with 12GB RAM, as well as getting an additional 8GB RAM Booster. Nothing says that this pairing results in, “performance that is 18% more powerful than Phone (1) and 16% more efficient in terms of battery consumption compared to Phone (1).”

To help hype up this information, Nothing released the below video, which actually has some nice insight into why 4nm vs. 6nm is important, plus candid talk about TSMC’s manufacturing process vs. Samsung. Like I said, it’s insightful if you aren’t familiar with the processor speak.

Again, if you’re in the US, don’t plan to buy this phone. Nothing may have a small batch available for developers, but the device really isn’t being pushed for this market. March 5 is announcement day.

What’s in Phone (2a)?

// Nothing Community | Smartprix