Nothing has a new phone on the horizon and is expected to fully reveal it at an event towards the end of February at MWC. This morning, they made that device official, at least in name.

The Nothing Phone (2a) is coming soon.

Through a community update, Nothing provided a description of the Phone (2a), while also telling us almost nothing about. What they described is a device that should be better than the Nothing Phone (1) “on every single front,” but that is geared towards the consumer who cares most about core smartphone functionalities, like “performance” and “camera.” That’s a round-about way of acknowledging a phone as budget-friendly.

And that’s pretty much all they told us. They really want us to know that the codename for Phone (2a) is “Aerodactyl,” because Nothing founder Carl Pei loves Pokemon. I guess in the future, we’ll all find references to Pokemon from Nothing and then try to figure out what they’ll become in hardware form or something? It’s cute I guess.

Of course, supposed specs for the Nothing Phone (2a) leaked back in December, so we may know what a budget Nothing phone will end up with. Rumors suggest a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset, 120Hz display at 1084×2412 that could measure in at 6.7″, main 50MP Samsung (S5KGN9) sensor next to a secondary 50MP Samsung (S5KJN1) ultra-wide lens, 32MP selfie camera to round out the photo capabilities, and 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Phone (2a) should also support Nothing’s Glyph Interface lighting system on some level too.

Curious about a budget Nothing phone? Mark February 27 on your calendars.

