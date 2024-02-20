Google has been running a $200-off discount on the Pixel 8 Pro for most of February. We pointed it out at the time the price was dropped and also noted that this discount was arriving “again” as just the latest for the Pixel 8 Pro. We even told you previously to never pay full price for the phone because Google is constantly discounting it and has almost every single month since launching in October of last year.

It caught us a bit off guard today when an email from the Google Store claimed that we have hit “final call” status for this Pixel 8 Pro deal, as well as the $150-off Pixel 8 promo. Google wants you to understand that “these deals won’t be around much longer” and will disappear on February 24.

Guys, I’ve got to be honest here – that statement may be technically true, but that doesn’t mean we won’t see another round of discounts during the first week of March. We’ve seen at least 5 major Pixel 8 Pro discounts since it first became available and it hasn’t even been around for 5 months. The chances of another round of cuts in March is highly likely.

But look, we wouldn’t want you to miss out on this final call. The Pixel 8 Pro is still my favorite Android phone of the moment. At $799, you can’t beat the value here, knowing how good the software, camera, performance, and design are. It’ll be around with support for 7 years and now comes in a sweet Mint colorway too.

Go get it at your favorite retailer.

PIXEL 8 PRO DEALS: AMAZON | BEST BUY | GOOGLE