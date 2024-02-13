So Much for the Nothing Phone 2a in the US

Nothing is still planning to announce its next phone, the Nothing Phone (2a), at an event on March 5. Unfortunately for those of us in the US, investing much into that launch may not be worth the time. I say that because Nothing confirmed this morning that the 2a isn’t really coming here.

In a short statement provided to press to promote the upcoming Phone (2a) announcement, Nothing said that for the US market, the 2a will only be available to developers in some sort of developer program.

In the US, Phone (2a) will be accessible to developers exclusively through Nothing’s US Developer Program. Participants will be provided a Phone (2a) and are encouraged to provide feedback on their experience and outcomes using the Glyph Developer Kit. More information can be found on nothing.tech.

So if you are a developer, you could try to secure one and play around with this new mid-range offering. For those who aren’t developers, I guess prepare your wallets instead of the Pixel 8a.