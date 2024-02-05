Here we are again, expecting another smallish Google Pixel monthly update before we get to a larger quarterly build. The February 2024 Pixel update landed today for every still-supported Pixel, from the Pixel 5a up through the Pixel Fold and Pixel 8 Series. It’s time to get to updating.

Like the January update, big changes shouldn’t be buried within this February build for Pixels. We got a big quarterly update (QPR1) in December and have been testing the big March update since then. So again, this February update should help us prepare for next month, when we should also get another Pixel Feature Drop. Although, we did get a surprise January Pixel Feature Drop just a week or so ago, but it’s tough to truly count that one.

All that said, if we find new stuff, we’ll be sure to update this post. Below are the builds to find for your specific device.

Global

Pixel 5a (5G): UQ1A.240205.002

Pixel 6: UQ1A.240205.002

Pixel 6 Pro: UQ1A.240205.002

Pixel 6a: UQ1A.240205.002

Pixel 7: UQ1A.240205.002

Pixel 7 Pro: UQ1A.240205.002

Pixel 7a: UQ1A.240205.002

Pixel Tablet: UQ1A.240205.002

Pixel Fold: UQ1A.240205.002

Pixel 8: UQ1A.240205.004

Pixel 8 Pro: UQ1A.240205.004

Verizon

Pixel 7: UQ1A.240205.002.A1

Pixel 7 Pro: UQ1A.240205.002.A1

Pixel 7a: UQ1A.240205.002.A1

Pixel Fold: UQ1A.240205.002.A1

Pixel 8: UQ1A.240205.004.A1

Pixel 8 Pro: UQ1A.240205.004.A1

SoftBank (JP)

Pixel 7: UQ1A.240205.002.B1

Pixel 7 Pro: UQ1A.240205.002.B1

Pixel 7a: UQ1A.240205.002.B1

Pixel Fold: UQ1A.240205.002.B1

Pixel 8: UQ1A.240205.004.B1

Pixel 8 Pro: UQ1A.240205.004.B1

And here are the few bug fixes introduced with the update:

Camera General improvements for system stability and performance in certain conditions *[1] Display & Graphics Fix for display getting corrupted in certain conditions *[1]

Fix for issue with outer display in certain conditions *[2] Framework Fix for stability or performance with certain third party apps *[3] Wi-Fi General improvements for Wi-Fi stability and performance in certain conditions *[1] ————————————————————— Device Applicability Fixes are available for all supported Pixel devices unless otherwise indicated below. Some fixes may be Carrier/Region specific. *[1] Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8 *[2] Pixel Fold *[3] Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro

Google will begin pushing these updates shortly over-the-air (Settings>System>System update), but if you don’t want to wait for Google and prefer to update manually, you will find each factory image or OTA file at the links below. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.

Links: