To go along with your other Pixel devices that picked up the February security patch this morning, the Pixel Watch is now getting in on the action. Google states that all Pixel Watch devices running Wear OS 4 will begin receiving this update immediately.

For those on the Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2, be on the lookout for the latest software version labeled as TWD9.240205.001. If you see that string, you’re on the latest and greatest.

Beyond the security patch, nothing else appears to be hidden inside, but if you spot something, feel free to let us know.

Have at it.

// Google Support