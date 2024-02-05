An upcoming changelog for Bard was leaked over the weekend, and inside, it appears that Bard won’t be known as Bard for much longer. The changelog’s first entry details that “Bard to now Gemini,” which means we have a rebranding on the horizon.

The switch makes enough sense, at least from a lay person’s standpoint. Bard, Google’s AI-powered chatbot, has been updated recently with Google’s multimodal AI model Gemini, so instead of having a bit of naming confusion, we can just simply call Google’s AI Gemini moving forward. We’re totally cool with that.

The leaked changelog says the following:

We’re committed to giving everyone access to Google AI and, as of this week, every Gemini user across our supported countries and languages has access to Google’s best family of AI models. To better reflect this commitment, we’ve renamed Bard to Gemini.

Google’s changelog, which is expected to go live on February 7, also details Gemini Advanced. Gemini Advanced will be a paid tier, granting access to Google’s most capable AI model, Ultra 1.0. According to the documentation, Gemini Advanced is far more capable at highly complex tasks such as “coding, logical reasoning, following nuanced instructions, and creative collaboration.”

Be on the lookout for all of this to go live this week.

// Engadget | @evowizz