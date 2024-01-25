When pre-orders for the Galaxy S24 Series opened on January 17, shortly after Unpacked wrapped, Samsung told us that orders should arrive by the in-store launch date of January 31. If that triggered your eyes to look at a calendar, then you know that we are still a full week from that date, yet I’m about to hit with you some great news – Galaxy S24 pre-orders are shipping super early with expected arrival this week.

A number of readers reached out to let us know that their Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24 orders had shipped earlier than usual. As veterans to this game, we know that shipment notifications don’t necessarily mean early arrival and often are just a sign that Samsung is processing orders and has created a label. However, for the Galaxy S24, devices are actually moving and could arrive for many within a day or so.

The order I put in for an orange Galaxy S24 (unlocked model) changed within the last day from being a label to hitting a truck and moving out of Dallas-Forth Worth area. My pre-order is definitely on the way and should be in my hands tomorrow, January 26. Of our readers is seeing the same for his Galaxy S24 Ultra (AT&T model), with expected arrival of tomorrow.

If you haven’t yet, you may want to login to your Samsung account and check order status. If you pre-ordered, you should be on the lookout for your device this week and also to start preparing your trade-in.

And for those who didn’t pre-order, you still have time to get the best Galaxy S24 deal out of the gate. We’re talking up to $870 off the S24 Ultra or a Galaxy S24+ for as little as $249.

PRE-ORDER GALAXY S24 ULTRA

Cheers Jim, Go, and everyone else!