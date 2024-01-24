This release is no longer much of a surprise, so we’ll keep it short and let you get to shopping – the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro now come in a Mint colorway. You’ve seen it, thanks to the usual leaks, but here are both phones in the crispiest imagery yet.

Both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in Mint (official name) are available very soon (1/25 in the US) with the same prices you know. The Pixel 8 in Mint starts at $699, while the Pixel 8 Pro in Mint will cost $999.

Alongside this release, Google also pushed out a fresh January Feature Drop that we weren’t exactly expecting. The latest drop includes 6 new features for Pixel owners, and yes, this new Mint Pixel 8 will get access. You can find more on that at this full write-up.

For those who are now considering the Pixel 8 Series after all this time because of Mint, you might want to read our reviews (Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro).

Google Store Links: Pixel 8 | Pixel 8 Pro