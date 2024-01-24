Earlier this month, T-Mobile announced that it would be adding a free Hulu subscription to its list of perks for select plan subscribers. That perk is now live, with Go5G Next plan subscribers now able to redeem the offer.

This perk has an annual value of nearly $100, as typically a subscription to the ad-free tier would run you $8/month. Combine this with T-Mobile’s free Netflix and Apple TV+ and you’re now getting about $35/month worth of streaming services when you subscribe to the top tier Go5G Next plan. That ain’t bad at all.

Don’t forget, T-Mobile is the carrier that still gifts us MLB TV and plenty else. If you’re someone who shops carriers by what freebies you’re getting, it’s hard to deny that T-Mobile has a solid offering.

Have at it.