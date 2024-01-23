Nothing OS 2.5.2 Update Hits Phone 2 With Bug Fixes, Improvements

The big Nothing Phone 2 update to Android 14 started arriving in December and hit mass rollout weeks and weeks later. Now that most should have that build, Nothing has begun pushing yet another build to fix some bugs and add several improvements.

Nothing OS 2.5.2 will rollout in stages from today, so not all Phone 2 owners will see the update right away. In fact, if it is anything like the Android 14 update, it could be weeks before you see it.

Once you do get Nothing OS 2.5.2, you will find improvements to visual effects on your lock screen, the icons in the status bar, fingerprint unlocking, and call and connection quality stability. You’ll also get “direct access to the Glyph Interface’s Music Visualization feature” and network setting directly in the Quick Settings area.

As for bug fixes, there are a few. Nothing fixed a couple of items in the Glyph, a bug that was allowing music playback to continue during calls, and overall NFC functionality. The full list of everything new is below.

Nothing OS 2.5.2

What’s new

Get direct access to the Glyph Interface’s Music Visualisation feature (some of you may have already discovered it).

You can now directly set your network via Quick Settings without unlocking the device.

Improvements

Refined visual effects on the lock screen interface.

Optimised the display of icons in the status bar.

Improved the success rate of fingerprint unlocking.

Refined transition animations for the Photos widget.

Improved stability in call and connection quality.

Bug Fixes

Improved the game dashboard’s FPS to ensure it regularly updates.

Resolved an issue causing the Glyph switch to automatically turn on in certain scenarios.

Resolved a case where volume would automatically change during Flip to Glyph.

Resolved a problem causing Glyph to turn off automatically when not within the Bedtime schedule.

Resolved music playback so that it does not play during incoming calls in Vibrate Mode.

Refined functions to ensure that double-tapping the power button can launch the Wallet.

Resolved a problem that caused battery percentage to not appear in the status bar.

Fixed stability issues with NFC functionality.

