Samsung’s newest Galaxy lineup is now official, with AI goodies, upgraded internals, and plenty else. The question is, are you buying one?

There’s plenty reason to at least consider one. Samsung announced seven years of Android updates for these devices, and while some may label the Galaxy AI features as gimmicky, I can personally attest to their coolness. Photo editing, note taking, and meeting summarizations are all things I can’t wait to personally use. For those thinking about the Galaxy S24 Ultra, the improved camera system should also be tempting, thanks to the new 5x optical zoom and other improvements.

For full lineup specs you can look here or for the entire announcement and rundown, look here. Let us know your initial thoughts on the Galaxy S24 lineup below.

Is Galaxy S24 your next?

Are You Ordering a Galaxy S24? Yes, Galaxy S24

Yes, Galaxy S24+

Yes, Galaxy S24 Ultra

Nope View Results