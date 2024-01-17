Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24 Specs (Official)

The story of the Galaxy S24 Series as told by Samsung is led by AI. I have no idea if that’s the right pitch or not, but the industry is funny sometimes and that’s the current focus of everyone, so here we are. For those not into AI and care more about the internals of a device, this is the post for you.

Let’s talk Galaxy S24 Ultra specs, and the specs for its two friends, the Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24.

Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24 Specs: Inside, Samsung is once again using about the best of the best for hardware. We get Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in all devices, 12GB RAM in the S24 Ultra, and a 50MP telephoto 5x optical zoom lens for the first time (Ultra only). Storage starts at 128GB on the Galaxy S24, while the S24+ and Ultra both start at 256GB. The S24 Ultra tops out at 1TB too.

As for batteries, they are quite large in all three at 5000mAh (Ultra), 4900mAh (S24+), and 4000mAh (S24). Charging isn’t changing much, though, so we’ve got peak 45W wired charging on the S24+ and S24 Ultra, as well as Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 in all 3.

The displays are all 1-120Hz variable refresh, while the Galaxy S24+ is upgraded to a QHD resolution this year. It’s also getting 12GB RAM, a bump from the 8GB in the S23+.

Are these massive specs upgrades over the S23 range? Well, no, but few phones show massive jumps anymore. The smartphone world is too mature for that. Still, Samsung is improving in a number of ways and the designs have been slightly tweaked in beautiful new ways. We can’t wait to tell you more about them.

Oh, and pre-order (here), because the deals are fire.