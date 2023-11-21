Yesterday, when sharing news about the Galaxy S22’s One UI 6 update, I predicted that Samsung and its carrier partners would soon open the floodgates to even more devices, just like they did last year around this time. We’re already back today with two more devices now receiving this big update to Android 14 and the latest in Samsung One UI.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are both receiving One UI 6 and Android 14 today, at least through Verizon. Big Red has shared the build numbers, as well as the list of features owners should expect once they have updated.

GALAXY FOLD 5 ONE UI 6 UPDATE: For the Fold 5 and Flip 5’s biggest update of the year, Samsung wants to highlight several new features. We’ve talked about these in the past through massive changelogs, but there are still some things to highlight.

Owners of each device will find a new Quick Settings pulldown with a refreshed UI built to “enhance usability,” a new weather widget with forecasts and insights, local weather maps, a Bixby Text Call option when in a call, new picture resolution button in the camera (it’s the “12M” button), a custom camera widget to quickly launch modes, “Details” button in the gallery to review image info, a way to save objects in an image or video as a sticker, new document scanner in the gallery, new photo editing AI tools, and several other UI or UX changes you may or may not notice.

And of course, this is Android 14, so feel free to look through our “Top Android 14 Features” post to get a feel for some of what Google introduced in the latest version of Android.

The new builds you’ll find are:

Galaxy Z Fold 5 : UP1A.231005.007.F946USQU1BWK9

: UP1A.231005.007.F946USQU1BWK9 Galaxy Z Flip 5: TP1A.220624.014.F731USQS1AWJ7

To check for these updates, you’ll head into Settings>System updates>Check for system updates.

// Verizon

Cheers Garrison and Art!