There’s a fresh beta update for Pixel device owners this morning, a bug fix update listed as Android 14 QPR2 Beta 1.1. On our device, it weighs in at a whopping 10MB, so don’t expect to see much new inside.

As of right now, we’re seeing the update available for all Pixel devices dating back to the Pixel 5a, including the newest Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. When the original beta launched last week, the Pixel 8 builds were a little delayed.

Android 14 QPR2 Beta 1.1 Release Details

Release date: November 21, 2023

Build Pixel 5a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro devices: AP11.231020.016

All other devices: AP11.231020.016.A1 Emulator support: x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A)

Security patch level: November 2023

Google Play services: 23.36.14

To get this Android 14 QPR2 Beta 1.1 build, you should receive it over-the-air today if you are already enrolled in the Android Beta Program. If you aren’t enrolled, go ahead and do so. If you want to have more fun, manually download the update from below and sideload it yourself. Elite hacker level confirmed.

Android 14 QPR2 Beta 1 Downloads: Factory Images | OTA Images

Android 14 QPR2 Beta 1 Fixes

Google specifies that this is a minor bug fix update with the following changes. Not a surprise for a “.1” update.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused some apps to be removed after a system update was installed and then prevented those apps from being installed again. In other cases, affected apps couldn’t be installed on a device even if they hadn’t been installed previously.

Fixed other issues that were impacting system stability, performance, and connectivity.

If you happen to spot something else inside that we or Google missed, let us know.

// Google