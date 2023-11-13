Here’s the OnePlus Watch 2 and It Runs Wear OS 4

The original OnePlus Watch was not powered by Wear OS. When asked why, OnePlus said it wanted to offer superb battery life, something that would be hard to do if the watch came powered by Google’s wearable OS. According to the latest intel concerning a sequel, OnePlus is changing its tune.

Thanks to @Onleaks, we’re now getting our first potential look at the Wear OS-powered OnePlus Watch 2. Shown in these 3rd-party renders of the device, OnePlus Watch 2 gives off a Galaxy Watch vibe, but thanks to a chunky side bar that houses a couple of buttons, we think it looks rather unique and intriguing. It’s like a Galaxy Watch mixed with a Seiko “Ripley.”

For specs, OnePlus is reported to include a Qualcomm-made Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset, 1.43-inch AMOLED display, as well as a suite of fitness sensors. There’s no suggestions from leakers as to when we’ll see this Wear OS device launch, but we’ll keep you posted if we hear anything about it.

And yes, we’ll be watching this device more closely because it’s an actual smartwatch unlike 2021’s device.

