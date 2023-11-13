Samsung went ahead and posted an official One UI 6 update calendar for device owners in Europe somewhat recently. With the Galaxy S23 line starting to get the update here in the US, we at least wanted to provide other Samsung owners with a rough estimation of when they can expect Android 14, too. We know it’s easy to get a little impatient with stuff like this.

According to Samsung’s calendar, again it’s listed as for Europe and makes no promises concerning accuracy, after the Galaxy S23 lineup receives the update, the floodgates essentially open. It will go out to the Galaxy S22 lineup starting November 15 (that’s this week), Galaxy S23 FE starting November 20, as well as the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 starting today on November 13.

For anyone using the Galaxy S21 lineup, it’s listed on the calendar that those devices should begin to receive Android 14 starting next week on November 20. There are also plenty of Galaxy A series devices listed on the calendar which you can check by following the link below.

The overarching theme of the calendar is that most (if not all) recent Samsung phones should have the One UI 6 update by mid-December at the latest, should all go smoothly. Again, these dates are for Europe, but there’s nothing wrong with getting a rough idea of what to expect. In our experience, the US and Europe update schedule isn’t too far off from each other.

// Samsung Community