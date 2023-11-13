Google is detailing what to expect from this year’s Google Store Black Friday deals, and honestly, they’re pretty darn good. We’re talking $200 off the Pixel 8 Pro, $150 off the Pixel 8, $100 off the Pixel Tablet, as well as $400 off the Pixel Fold.

Other savings include $80 off the Pixel Buds Pro, $125 off the Pixel 7a, and $80 off the original Pixel Watch. We’re not seeing any deals for the Pixel Watch 2, sadly.

There will also be savings on the Chromecast with Google TV, Nest Cam units, Nest WiFi, and other Google goodies. It should be a solid time for some Google shopping.

If you already ordered your Pixel phone, sorry, I guess.