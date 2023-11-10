Here comes stable One UI 6 (Android 14), Samsung owners. At least one reader of ours has received the stable build on their Galaxy S23 Ultra, labeled as software version S918U1UEU1BWK4 for T-Mobile.

Running the November security patch, One UI 6 brings a long list of new features, all of which we’ve previously written up multiple times. Key highlights include big UI changes, new widgets, enhanced customization options, improved security, and the list goes on.

If the update is headed out to the Galaxy S23 Ultra, rest assured that additional Samsung devices, like the S23, S23+, and plenty of others, will soon be getting on the update.

Anyone here also get the update?