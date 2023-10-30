Samsung’s One UI 6 beta, the base of that being Android 14, first arrived in August with many Galaxy devices getting access over the last few months. We don’t yet have an official release date, but in a blog post published this morning, Samsung says it’s “coming soon.”

Assuming that its testing has been going smoothly, it’s good to know that Galaxy owners everywhere will soon be getting in on that Android 14 action. In the meantime, though, Samsung is highlighting a few camera features that owners should look to utilize once the update has completed its rollout.

If you have been following this industry over the past year, you’ll know that AI is the buzzword right now. And yes, AI is most certainly included in this update, in the form of the Enhance-X app. Inside this app, users can apply edits and customize photos with a single touch. There are settings for Sky Guide (shown below), Single Take, Motion Flow, and so much more. Highlighting an app that has already been available seems strange, but the AI quota needed to be met.

Samsung showcases plenty of other stuff. Users can now clip images (powered by AI) and use those clipping as stickers inside of other apps and editors. Additionally, even with Scene Optimizer turned off, your phone can detect when you take a photo of a document and automatically pop up the Auto Scan edit screen, allowing you to rotate, align, and save it.

Given Google’s new love for widgets, Samsung is also getting in on that action, including new widgets for select camera modes, meaning you can instantly dive into your camera with the seeings you need to get the best shot in a timely manner.

To see the entire list of what’s coming, follow the link below. For all Galaxy owners patiently waiting and wanting to deal with a beta, you’re almost there.

// Samsung