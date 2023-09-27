Samsung released either the fifth or sixth One UI 6 Beta update for the Galaxy S23 series today, depending on who is keeping track, which is a pretty good sign for a stable release happening shortly after Google releases Android 14. This new update (like the last two) is simply a bug fixer that is aiming to fully stabilize the latest in software from Samsung.

There are 5 bug fixes listed in the new changelog for build ZWIK (S911U1UEU1ZWIK on my Galaxy S23), as well as a mention of “many other improvements.” We don’t know what those improvements are and that line appears to be a standard filler for all of these One UI 6 updates.

ONE UI 6 BETA UPDATE BUG FIXES: For those bug fixes, Samsung says it fixed an issue that was preventing people from recording calls and another that was messing with touches at the bottom of the screen. They also brought back Motion Photo, so there’s that. The full list is right below.

Fixed the problem of not being able to record during a call

Fixed no touch at the bottom of the screen or ghost touch issue

Fixed the issues of stuck after entering camera, forced termination, and not being able to take pictures

Fixed the problem of not being able to use Motion Photo

Fixed infinite rebooting problem when entering Maintenance Mode

Many other improvements

These updates are live now and you can check for them by heading into Settings>Software update>Download and install.

My update weighed in at 695MB. The October 1 security patch is included as well, which sounds odd knowing that we are still in September.