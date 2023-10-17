When the Pixel Watch 2 was unveiled a couple of weeks ago with Wear OS 4, Google wasn’t that specific on when the original Pixel Watch would receive an update to the same software. They would only say that it was coming later in the year. Folks, I have good news for you – the update is rolling out today as a part of the Pixel Watch October update.

The October Pixel Watch update will arrive as build TWD4.2301005.002 and includes several new features that Google detailed today in a community post. Those new features can be found in detail below.

PIXEL WATCH’S WEAR OS 4 FEATURES: In short, you are looking at the ability to transfer your Pixel Watch to a new phone without having to factory reset (demo here), a true backup and restore setting, access to the new Google Calendar app, a bunch of safety stuff (like Safety Check and Emergency Sharing), more customization, and enhanced notifications.

Watch transfer When you upgrade your Pixel phone, you can now easily transfer your Pixel Watch to your new phone without having to factory reset it. Your devices will be synced and ready to go. Backup and restore Backup and restore helps you securely backup your data and settings from your old Pixel Watch so you can easily switch to a new Pixel Watch while keeping all of your data, settings and watch faces in place. Google Calendar app The new Google Calendar app will be preinstalled on your Pixel Watch with this update. You can get event and task notifications, view 30 days of your schedule, easily navigate to event locations right from your wrist, and even mark tasks as complete. Plus, you’ll have more ways to access your calendar, from a tile or complication, to keep important info in plain sight. Safety Features With your upgrade to Wear OS 4, you’ll get access to the latest and greatest in Safety – Safety Check, Emergency Sharing, and Emergency Info on your Pixel Watch 1! Keep your most important medical info easily accessible on your wrist or sent to participating emergency services(2) in the event of an emergency with Medical ID Info. Have peace of mind when you’re walking home alone at night, on an early morning run, or in any other situation where you need a little safety net, with Safety Check and Emergency Sharing. Accessibility & customization New and improved customization capabilities, like a new text-to-speech engine supporting a faster, a more reliable TalkBack experience on your watch, bold text, new and improved magnification, and audio balance to adjust intensity of sound between right and left audio channels. Enhanced notifications Notifications come with smart link recognition of phone numbers and addresses, allowing you to tap to call, message, or get directions. Embedded media previews let you quickly view images and GIFs without leaving the notification shade. These enriched alerts provide more information upfront so you can take action faster.

To get this big Wear OS 4 update on your Pixel Watch, you’ll swipe down the top menu on your watch and tap the Settings icon. You’ll then scroll to the bottom and tap System>System updates and see if it’s available. If you aren’t able to pull the update immediately, be sure to try out this tapping trick.

Wear OS 4 is here! The update should be available to both Wifi/Bluetooth and LTE models.

// Google