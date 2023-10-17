We weren’t exactly thrilled with the trade-in values that Google offered for the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro through the Google Store during the Pixel 8 pre-order period. The values seemed on the lower end for year-old phones that companies typically give customers more for in order to get them to upgrade. But hey, if you pre-ordered a Pixel 8 Pro and took Google’s trade-in price for the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro, you made the correct play.

Now that the pre-order period is done, Google has tanked the trade-in values they are offering for the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro. On top of that, they took away the free Pixel Watch 2, so it’s sort of like you are getting punched twice if you held off on pre-orders because you thought waiting for reviews and all of that might be smart.

What will Google give you today for a Pixel 7 Pro with 128GB storage? $274. If you have a 256GB model, that’s topping out at $299 now and the 512GB model is worth $325. What were they giving you a few days ago? $420 for the 128GB model. That’s not a typo.

For the Pixel 7 it gets equally as bad. Google was giving you $325 for the 128GB version of it, but is now down to a flat $200. Even the 256GB model is now only worth $225.

The thing is, Best Buy has also significantly dropped their trade-in values too. They were offering $550 for a base model Pixel 7 Pro, but now are only willing to give you $300. Pre-orders were the the move it seems, maybe more so than ever.

And again, if you buy a Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro today, you no longer receive that sweet bonus of a Pixel Watch 2 or Pixel Buds Pro for free. So not only are you getting significantly less for your trade-ins towards a new Pixel 8, that big bonus is gone.

Here’s to hoping we get Google’s typical Black Friday deal, where they slash straight cash off their new phones.

Cheers Evan!