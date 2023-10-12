Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro Added to Android 14 QPR1 Beta Program

New owners of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro don’t need to sit on boring ol’ stable Android 14 for long. The minute your new Pixel 8 shows up today, you can go ahead and join your first Android Beta Program, as the Android 14 QPR1 Beta program is now available to Google’s newest.

Posted this morning to the QPR1 release pages, we have new factory image and OTA files for “shiba” and “husky,” which we know as the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. The builds are for Android 14 QPR1 Beta 2 and bring them up to the current release builds of the rest of the supported Pixel line (U1B2.230922.006).

For those confused on there being an Android 14 beta already, knowing that stable is only a week old, let’s recap! The Quarterly Platform Release (QPR) program is used by Google to release bigger quarterly Android releases through a multi-month beta program that Pixel users can test. This helps Google find bugs, hint at new features, and ultimately provide a stable version of these big quarterly releases when the time comes.

The Android 14 QPR1 update will officially release in December, but Google is letting Pixel users test it up to that month when they send it out to all Pixel devices. We are already on QPR1 Beta 2, if you can believe it. And yes, there are new features, which we’ve detailed previously.

If you’d like to be a part of this QPR1 beta, feel free to sign-up through the Android Beta Program site and enroll your Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro. That method will send the update to your phone over-the-air and is the easiest unless you don’t mind flashing a factory image or OTA file, both of which are linked below.

Android 14 QPR1 Beta 2 Downloads: Factory Images | OTA Images