Android 14 QPR1 Beta 2 Update Released for Pixel Phones

Android 14 only arrived in stable form yesterday, but Google has another Android 14 update available for testing. The Android 14 QPR1 Beta 2 just dropped for those participating in the program and want to see some bugs squished.

Like the previous build, Google released a new update for Pixel 5a, Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet. They will likely add the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro to the list once it launches on October 12. The update should be ready right away as build U1B2.230922.006 for all devices.

What’s new in Android 14 QPR1 Beta 2

Google didn’t offer up details on new features, but did provide the top resolved issues, and those are:

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the Settings app to crash when a user accessed system Bluetooth settings after pairing a device.

Fixed an issue on some devices where the scrolling animation sometimes stuttered or paused.

Fixed various issues that were impacting system stability and performance.

Download Android 14 QPR1 Beta 2 Update

Release date: October 5, 2023

Build: U1B2.230922.006

Emulator support: x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A)

Security patch level: October 2023

Google Play services: 23.32.17

Want to start testing Android 14 QPR1 beta builds? Below, we have links to the factory image and OTA files to get folks updated the old school way, but you don’t need to go that route to get updated. In fact, you probably shouldn’t go that route unless you are experienced in that area. You can always enroll in the Android Beta Program (here) and get the update over-the-air that way. For those who would rather avoid a command prompt and adb commands, do that. Google should begin pushing the update through the Android Beta Program shortly.

Get to updating, friends.

Android 14 QPR1 Beta 2 Downloads: Factory Images | OTA Images