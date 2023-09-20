Android 14 QPR1 Beta 1 Released for Pixel Phones!

In what truly is an odd set of circumstances, Android 14 QPR1 Beta 1 is now available for select Pixel devices. Looking back, we’re relatively certain this has never happened, where a QPR (quarterly platform release) build is launched for an Android version that isn’t yet released as stable. What a time to be alive.

If you aren’t too familiar with QPR builds, this beta is for a build of Android 14 that we should see launch as stable later in December. That means it is almost undoubtedly running the latest build of Android 14 available, which is perfect for anyone who has no patience and wants Android 14 on their phone now or just wants something new to play with. So long as you have a supported device, which is any Pixel going back to the Pixel 5a, you can flash this.

Android 14 QPR1 Beta 1 Release date: September 20, 2023

Build: U1B1.230908.003

Security patch level: September, 2023

Google Play services: 23.32.17

Below, we have links to the factory image and OTA files to get folks updated the old school way, but you don’t need to go that route to get updated. In fact, you probably should go that route unless you are experienced in that area. You can always enroll in the Android Beta Program (here) and get the update over-the-air that way. For those who would rather avoid a command prompt and adb commands, do that. Google should begin pushing the update through the Android Beta Program shortly.

Android 14 QPR1 Beta 1 Downloads: Factory Images | OTA Images