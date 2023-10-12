OnePlus previously told us that its first foldable would arrive “soon” and now we have an official date as of today. Add October 19 to your calendars if foldables are your thing or if you believe OnePlus and the OnePlus Open has what it takes to compete in the space and convince you that it is time to try one out.

Through a blast of promotional materials (in emails and its own site), OnePlus confirmed that the name of its first foldable is indeed OnePlus Open. While confirming that name, they also set that date and said that 10AM Eastern (7AM Pacific) is when they’ll show it off on the 19th.

What do we know about the OnePlus Open? Well, we can see the device in the images throughout this post. The design matches up to previous leaks that suggested at the time that OnePlus was delaying the release of the Open due to a device overhaul. We may never know the story there, but the Open we are expecting looks sharp, metallic, and well put-together. Rumored specs also suggest high-end everything, from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and all the RAM and storage to a Hasselblad branded camera system.

Hey, that looks like a mute switch too. Cool.