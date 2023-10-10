Droid Life

Amazon’s Prime Day of Big Dealness continues to show off big discounts on all of the toys, like all of Samsung’s best stuff. We showed you that excellent Galaxy Fold 5 deal earlier, so let’s now talk about the Galaxy S23 series, which is up to $350 off.

The Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra are all discounted at the moment, with cash price drops rather than trade-ins. We know how some of you can’t stand the trade-in process and would love to get instant discounts without having a high-end device to first part with. For you, trade-in hater, we have S23 deals.

GALAXY S23 ULTRA $350 OFF: The biggest deal is on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, where you’ll get up to $350 off if you choose a model with a added bit of storage. For example, the Galaxy S23 Ultra with 256GB storage is $250 off, but if you up that to 512GB the discount jumps to $350 off. You could either pay $949 for 256GB storage with this deal or $1,029 for 512GB – I think you know which way to go.

For the regular Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+, they too have discounts only not quite on that Ultra level. The smallest Galaxy S23 is $150 off for both 128GB or 256GB models, bringing the start price to $649. For the slightly bigger Galaxy S23+, you are looking at either $200 off or $250 off depending on storage (256GB vs. 512GB).

Need some help deciding? We have reviews of the Galaxy S23 (here), Galaxy S23+ (here), and Galaxy S23 Ultra (here). Yep, we put in a lot of time with all of Samsung’s S23 Series this year.

