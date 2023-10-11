Nothing has started to ship Nothing OS 2.5 to the Nothing Phone (2) this week, although it is in beta form. This is Android 14 as well, and an early chance for Phone (2) owners to see what’s next from Nothing in terms of software.

In a community post, Nothing explains that this is a “significant” update to Nothing OS that is “packed” with new features. In the list of new items, Nothing says to expect a new photos widget, screenshot editor, back gesture design in Nothing’s style, updated customization page, and new solid color wallpapers to name a few. They also point out several Android 14-related features or changes that they are taking advantage of. The full list can be seen below.

If you’d like to test this Nothing OS 2.5 Open Beta 1, you can do so with your Nothing Phone (2). Nothing has directions that involve downloading an .apk file that’ll help load the update onto your phone. There is a rollback file too, in case you update to the beta and find issues that you can’t live with. And that could happen, as this is indeed a beta and being presented as such.

Nothing OS 2.5 / Android 14 Beta. Update

Nothing OS:

Updated the widgets library interface so Nothing widgets appear more clearly.

New photos widget, allowing you to display your favourite photos on both your Home Screen and Lock Screen.

New screenshot editor and menu, allowing for more advanced editing features and quick deletions.

Updated design of back gesture to be more in line with Nothing’s style.

Added the option to hide app icons on the Home Screen and app drawer. Swipe right in the app drawer to reveal hidden app icons.

Capture screenshots quickly with a three-finger swipe.

Customise the double-press power button to quickly access a chosen feature.

Redesigned a joint Home Screen and Lock Screen customisation page for a more comprehensive view of options.

Introduced the glass filter to make your favourite wallpapers extra unique.

New solid colour wallpapers for a cleaner Home Screen appearance.

Android 14:

Added a monochrome colour theme in the basic colour section.

New back gesture while interacting with apps

Updated Quick Settings layout and added Nothing earbuds icons.

More Lock Screen shortcut options including do not disturb, mute, QR code scanner and video camera.

Made it possible to set ringtone and notification sound volumes separately, with an updated volume control interface.

Added regional settings so you can customise your unit and number preferences

See anything fun?

