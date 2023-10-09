You can still upgrade to the new Pixel 8 Pro in the pre-order period with a few days left before the phone hits store shelves. If you do so (and you should if you like free stuff), Google and its retail partners are offering up a Pixel Watch 2 or a pair of Pixel Buds Pro as a bonus.

If you have decided it is time to upgrade, shopping around for the best trade-in value is absolutely something you should do. Best Buy and the Google Store are your best options if you want the unlocked version of the Pixel 8 Pro, but depending on the phone you have to trade-in, you could get better value by switching between stores.

Best Pixel 8 Pro trade-in deal: For example, for those with a Pixel 7 Pro from last year who want the newest of the new already, Best Buy will give you $550 if you have the unlocked 128GB model. The Google Store is topping out at $420, which is borderline insulting. If you own a Pixel 7 and want to go Pro, Best Buy will also give you the best value at $450, with Google only hitting $325.

On the flip side of this, a Pixel 6 Pro is only getting $355 from Best Buy trades, while the Google Store is up at $400. In other words, Google is setting the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 6 Pro at an almost identical value, which again, is insulting. Google Store will also giving you slightly more on the Pixel 6 too ($325 vs. $315).

Free Pixel Watch 2 bonus everywhere: Both Best Buy and Google Store are still giving you that free Pixel Watch 2 I mentioned earlier. This is a $350 freebie that you should absolutely take advantage of now if a smartwatch is something you’ve ever wanted on the wrist. There is a chance Google runs a similar promo at a later date, but I almost doubt it. This is a big one. The Pixel Watch 2 offers important upgrades over the original and should be a much better watched with more modern parts.

Or if you don’t want a smartwatch, you could always get a free pair of Pixel Buds Pro through the Google Store instead. Best Buy does not appear to be letting you choose the Buds Pro when ordering a Pixel 8 Pro.

Pixel 8 Pro Pre-order links: Best Buy | Google Store