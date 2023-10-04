Google’s new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are now available for pre-order. You can snag them via Google’s own store, Best Buy, or your choice of supported carrier.

The big highlight this year are the pre-order gifts. Those who pre-order the Pixel 8 Pro will receive a free Pixel Watch 2 or a free pair of Pixel Buds Pro if you pre-order the Pixel 8. From what we’re seeing, regardless of where you pre-order, you should be eligible for these gifts.

Pricing wise, Pixel 8 starts at $699, while Pixel 8 Pro starts at $999. $100 increases for each device over last year. For further details on each device, check out our full announcement post. Curious about the differences between Pixel 8 and 8 Pro? Then this post is for you.

Are you pre-ordering?

Pre-order Google’s New Phones: