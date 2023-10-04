Here’s What Pixel 8 Pro Has That Pixel 8 Doesn’t

Google has made both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro official, so it’s now time for Pixel fans to decide which device they want to spend their money on. Hopefully making your decision a tad bit easier, we’ve gone ahead and listed below the key differences between both devices, as there are certain features that only the Pro model has.

This year, the differences between the two models feels more evident than before. The Pixel 8 Pro has an additional sensor, has better Gorilla Glass, and has what should amount to be a superior camera experience thanks to not only an added telephoto lens but more software. It’s as if Google set out to really make a Pro device compared to the smaller Pixel 8, similar to what we see from Apple. The main difference being, both the Pro and non-Pro models only come in one size.

Here are the key differences between Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

Thermometer Sensor

On the backside of the Pixel 8 Pro, there’s a thermometer, allowing owners to check temperatures of items like beverages or cookware. It’s not marketed for checking a person’s temperature, but there won’t be anything stopping you from trying to test its accuracy. When this sensor was first rumored, we questioned why the Pixel 8 Pro needs it. Now having it be official, we still wonder what Google’s thought was. Regardless of whether you find it useful or not, it’s present on the device while the smaller Pixel 8 does not offer it.

Pixel 8 Pro Has the Better Camera Experience

The biggest difference you’ll find between the two devices looks to be the camera experience. The Pixel 8 Pro has noticeably different camera setup. There’s a 50-megapixel wide angle camera, 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera, plus a 48-megapixel telephoto camera. The Pixel 8 features the same 50MP wide angle lens, but for ultra-wide shots, it uses a 12MP lens. It has no telephoto camera.

Beyond actual lenses, Pixel 8 Pro offers multi-zone LDAF (laser detection auto focus), while Pixel 8 only has single zone LDAF. On top of that, Google specifically mentions that the Pixel 8 Pro features “Pro controls,” while the Pixel 8 does not. Another omission on the Pixel 8 is “high resolution images,” even though both phones feature the same main 50MP shooter.

Below you can view a table of the complete Pixel 8 Pro vs. Pixel 8 camera setup.

Pixel 8 Pixel 8 Pro Rear Cameras 50 MP Octa PD wide camera, 1.2 μm pixel width, ƒ/1.68 aperture,

82° field of view, 1/1.31" image sensor size, Super Res Zoom up to 8x, 2x Optical Quality



12 MP ultrawide camera with autofocus, 1.25 μm pixel width, ƒ/2.2 aperture, 125.8° field of view, Lens correction 50 MP Octa PD wide camera, 1.2 μm pixel width, ƒ/1.68 aperture,

82° field of view, 1/1.31" image sensor size, Super Res Zoom up to 8x, 2x Optical Quality



48 MP Quad PD ultrawide camera with

autofocus, 0.8 μm pixel width, ƒ/1.95 aperture,

125.5° field of view, Lens correction



48 MP Quad PD telephoto camera, 0.7 μm pixel width, ƒ/2.8 aperture, 21.8° field of view, 5x optical zoom, Super Res Zoom up to 30x Front Camera 10.5 MP Dual PD selfie camera, 1.22 μm pixel, ƒ/2.2 aperture, Fixed focus, 95° ultrawide field of view 10.5 MP Dual PD selfie camera, 1.22 μm pixel, ƒ/2.2 aperture, Autofocus, 95° ultrawide field of view Other Single-zone LDAF (laser detect auto focus)

sensor, Spectral and flicker sensor, Optical + electronic image stabilization on wide Multi-zone LDAF (laser detect auto focus) sensor, Spectral and flicker sensor, Optical + electronic image stabilization on wide

and telephoto Camera Features Ultra HDR

Magic Editor

Best Take

Macro Focus

Magic Eraser

Photo Unblur

Motion Mode

Real Tone

Face Unblur

Panorama

Manual White Balancing

Locked Folder

Night Sight

Astrophotography

Top Shot

Portrait Mode

Portrait Light

Super Res Zoom

Motion Autofocus

Frequent Faces

Dual Exposure Controls

Pixel 8 Doesn’t Have Gorilla Glass Victus 2

On the hardware side, there is only one other major difference, that being the glass used to protect the display and backside. The Pixel 8 Pro features the latest and greatest Gorilla Glass Victus 2, which is supposed to be the best Gorilla Glass that Corning has ever produced. The Pixel 8 features the original Gorilla Glass Victus (first introduced in 2020), which is also good, but likely a way for Google to keep the device’s price reasonable.

For consumers, the same general principle applies to all smartphones — try not to drop it, regardless of which Gorilla Glass it has.

Other Items To Note

There’s also a healthy list of not-so-large items that we felt we should include, just to make your purchasing decision as informed as possible. That list includes the following:

Pixel 8 Pro has matte glass, Pixel 8 has polished glass

Pixel 8 Pro offers up to 1TB storage, Pixel 8 has up to 256GB

Pixel 8 Pro has 12GB RAM, Pixel 8 has 8GB

Pixel 8 Pro refresh rate is 1-120Hz, Pixel 8 is 60-120Hz

Pixel 8 Pro features a UWB chip, Pixel 8 does not

Pixel 8 Pro front camera has autofocus, Pixel 8 does not

The Pixel 8 is now available for pre-order starting at $699, while the Pixel 8 Pro starts at $999.