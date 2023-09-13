We may not have Android 14 in stable form quite yet, but we should start preparing for the next Android 14 Beta that is technically built off of stable 14 and that we can test before it arrives in December. Wow, that’s a confusing thing to write, so let me explain what Google announced today.

You might be familiar with Android’s Quarterly Platform Release (QPR) updates, because we talk about them often as the big quarterly updates that hit Android versions 3 times per year. Google pushes out QPR builds to everyone with supported Pixel phones, typically around December, March, and June, before then releasing the next version of Android in August or September.

The QPR releases are big enough that Google has had a beta program for them for a couple of years now to let Pixel phone owners test everything before they reach stable and the masses. We just wrapped up the Android 13 QPR beta program, so that means there will be an Android 14 QPR beta program starting soon.

And that’s the news for today – Android 14 QPR1 Beta starts next week, on September 18. This will be the December Quarterly Platform Release and the first for Android 14, thus the QPR1 name.

That’s odd, again, because Android 14 stable isn’t here and we are about to have the version that comes after it. You see the weirdness, right?

Interested in testing Android 14 QPR1 Beta or leaving the beta program behind? Great, there are a couple of things to know:

If you are already in the Android Beta Program (enroll here), you should receive Android 14 QPR1 beta starting next week. You don’t need to do anything as long as you are enrolled. If you are already in the Android Beta Program, but would rather get stable Android 14 (UP1A) and not test QPR1 so quickly, you will need to opt-out of the Android Beta Program. You should do that pretty quickly. If you are not in the program and want to play with new software, well, sign-up.

Hope that all makes sense. Android 14 is right around the corner!