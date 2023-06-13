Android 13 Beta Program Comes to a Close With Android 14 Next

The big June Pixel Feature Drop update that is rolling out today is more than just an update that provides new features for you to play with. This update also brings Android 13 QPR3 Beta to a stable point for all to have and marks the end of the Android 13 beta program. Next up is Android 14, but if you were in the Android 13 beta, we need to talk about some things.

Android 13 Beta: How to get June’s stable update

First of all, for those of you who remained a part of the Android 13 QPR3 Beta program and have been testing today’s update for months, great job! Google says that it is thankful for your feedback during several builds and believes you “helped shape this release,” according to a reddit post.

However, if you’d like to leave the world of Android beta updates and get back on stable, you have some moves to make now. Today’s June update that is the stable version of Android 13 QPR3, will not arrive on your phone if you stay enrolled in the Android Beta Program. In order to get it, you need to leave the program quite soon.

Google is clear about this –

You must take action and opt out of the program in order to receive the public update. If your device is running a beta QPR3 build, you will not receive a downgrade OTA when you opt out so your device will not get wiped. Once you’ve opted out, you will receive the public June OTA update as it becomes available (may take a week+ as this is a phased rollout).

So to recap that, Google is saying that if you are running a QPR3 beta build, you can opt-out of the beta program (here). By opting-out, you won’t receive a downgrade update, so you won’t need to wipe your phone and start clean. Instead, you’ll sit on whatever QPR3 build you have before then receiving a prompt to update to the stable June QPR3 update.

All good there?

Android 14 Beta: Get that instead?

For those of you who like beta testing Android builds, you can certainly just stay in the Android Beta Program. If your current QPR3 build is stable enough, then hangout and you’ll soon receive the first Android 14 QPR Beta build. We’re still waiting for Google to release Android 14 to stable, which should happen this summer. Once that does, they are likely to release Android 14 QPR1 shortly after and you would get that.

Of course, you could also opt-out of Android 13 Beta, update to stable Android 13 QPR3, and then enroll in the Android 14 Beta program for these early builds. Up to you.