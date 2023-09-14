Galaxy S23 Gets One UI 6 Beta 3 Update – Here’s the List of Fixes

The One UI 6 Beta program continues to cruise along for the Galaxy S23 series, with a beta 3 build arriving today. The new update will land on your Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, or Galaxy S23 Ultra as ZWI8, for those curious.

In the update, Samsung is mostly taking care of bugs, openly talking about known issues, and continuing the march towards stable, which could happen soon if Google releases Android 14 to stable for the world to officially use. I sure hope Google has a date in mind, as the next Android 14 beta is about to start.

New One UI 6 Beta 3 Features: For those in the One UI 6 Beta, before we get to the bug fixes, Samsung says there are two new features involving the video player that you may want to know about.

Enhanced layout: Video player controls are now easier than ever. Buttons with similar functions have been grouped together, and the Play button has been moved to the center of the screen.

Enhanced playback speed controls: choose between several video playback speeds between 0.25x and 2.0x. Speed controls are now easier to access with dedicated buttons instead of a slider.

One UI 6 Beta 3 Bug Fixes: Samsung has fixed at least 10 noteworthy bugs that include everything from the home screen to Bixby calls, app terminations, and routines not working. They are getting after it, and you love to see it.

Improved One UI home crash

Improved sometimes stop problem when switching home screen using app

Fixed Bixby call error in certain situation

Improved sometimes stop problem when pressing long on home screen

Improved the app termination problem when entering camera video mode

Improved the problem that Samsung Pay is not executed with swipe gesture

Automatic restart of device are (add manual setting menu for schedule restart)

Improved the shape of notification icon in text message

Fixed the notification bar color errors when running apps on DeX

Fixed the problem that the routine does not work in “When you receive a message” condition

One UI 6 Beta 3 Known Issues: The list of known issues isn’t huge here, but does note things that Samsung is aware of and when some of them might see a fix.

After updating One UI 6, the installation of Kids app is not possible (it will be possible in mid-September)

On boarding failure occurs when login is restarted after Samsung Pass initialization and Samsung account logout

Voice recognition error “answer the phone” while receiving phone call

Google Assistant error when swipe up in a specific situation

To check for this new update, head into Settings>Software update>Download and install.

To catch-up on the past two releases, check out these write-ups: