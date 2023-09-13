PlayStation announced this week that its PS Remote Play is now available on devices running Android TV OS 12, with two devices currently verified to work properly: Chromecast With Google TV (4K) and the Bravia XR A95L television.

With this news, PS gamers can now stream games from a PS5 or PS4 to a supported Chromecast dongle or that A95L. To get gaming, you’ll simply need to download the PS Remote Play app to your Chromecast. After that, you’re good to go. This Android TV support now pairs nicely with the existing Remote Play support on Android smartphones and tablets.

If you own a PlayStation, this news is part of a much larger update that was announced. We recommend you check out the full list of what’s new for PlayStation peoples.

Get on it.

// PlayStation