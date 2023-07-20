Owning a Samsung Galaxy phone means the bonus of getting monthly updates to address security issues, fix bugs, and deliver new features. For the month of July, Samsung’s best phones are starting to see fresh software, including the Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Fold 4 and Flip 4, and the older Galaxy Fold 2.

For now, the changelogs for these July Galaxy updates are only suggesting that security patches are included without any other improvements. Specifically, each update “provides the most up to date Android security patches on your device.’ The Galaxy Fold 2 is getting “performance improvements” too, which is fun.

Should we discover additional features, we’ll be sure to update this post and let you know.

The new builds for each device are as follows:

Galaxy S22 : S901USQS3CWF2

: S901USQS3CWF2 Galaxy S22+ : S906USQS3CWF2

: S906USQS3CWF2 Galaxy S22 Ultra : S908USQS3CWF2

: S908USQS3CWF2 Galaxy Fold 4 : F936USQS3CWF2

: F936USQS3CWF2 Galaxy Flip 4 : F721USQS3CWF2

: F721USQS3CWF2 Galaxy Fold 2: F916USQS3JWF3

UPDATE 7/13: Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy A53 and A54 receive updates. Most are the July update, but it appears the Note 20 series is a month behind. After initially updating today, Verizon is also sharing details on the Galaxy S23 line getting the July update too. Adding that below.

Galaxy A53 : A536VSQS8CWF6

: A536VSQS8CWF6 Galaxy A54 : A546VSQS4AWF2

: A546VSQS4AWF2 Galaxy Note 20 : N981USQS4HWF5 (June update)

: N981USQS4HWF5 (June update) Galaxy Note 20 Ultra : N986USQS4HWF5 (June update)

: N986USQS4HWF5 (June update) Galaxy S21 FE (5G 2022) : G990U2SQS6EWF1

: G990U2SQS6EWF1 Galaxy S21 FE (5G) : G990USQS8EWF1

: G990USQS8EWF1 Galaxy S23 : S911USQS1AWFD

: S911USQS1AWFD Galaxy S23+ : S916USQS1AWFD

: S916USQS1AWFD Galaxy S23 Ultra: S918USQS1AWFD

UPDATE 7/14: The Galaxy S21 series is up next for the July patch.

Galaxy S21 : G991USQS8EWF1

: G991USQS8EWF1 Galaxy S21+ : G996USQS8EWF1

: G996USQS8EWF1 Galaxy S21 Ultra: G998USQS8EWF1

UPDATE 7/20: The Galaxy S20 line, as well as the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 are getting July updates, builds below.

Galaxy S20 : G981VSQS6HWG2

: G981VSQS6HWG2 Galaxy S20+ : G986USQS6HWG2

: G986USQS6HWG2 Galaxy S20 Ultra : G988USQS6HWG2

: G988USQS6HWG2 Galaxy S20 FE : G781VSQSAHWF1

: G781VSQSAHWF1 Galaxy Z Flip 3 : F711USQS5FWG2

: F711USQS5FWG2 Galaxy Z Fold 3: F926USQS4FWG2

To check for these updates, all of which should be rolling out now (as early as July 6), you’ll head into Settings>System updates>Check for system updates.

// Verizon