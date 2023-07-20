Owning a Samsung Galaxy phone means the bonus of getting monthly updates to address security issues, fix bugs, and deliver new features. For the month of July, Samsung’s best phones are starting to see fresh software, including the Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Fold 4 and Flip 4, and the older Galaxy Fold 2.
For now, the changelogs for these July Galaxy updates are only suggesting that security patches are included without any other improvements. Specifically, each update “provides the most up to date Android security patches on your device.’ The Galaxy Fold 2 is getting “performance improvements” too, which is fun.
Should we discover additional features, we’ll be sure to update this post and let you know.
The new builds for each device are as follows:
- Galaxy S22: S901USQS3CWF2
- Galaxy S22+: S906USQS3CWF2
- Galaxy S22 Ultra: S908USQS3CWF2
- Galaxy Fold 4: F936USQS3CWF2
- Galaxy Flip 4: F721USQS3CWF2
- Galaxy Fold 2: F916USQS3JWF3
UPDATE 7/13: Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy A53 and A54 receive updates. Most are the July update, but it appears the Note 20 series is a month behind. After initially updating today, Verizon is also sharing details on the Galaxy S23 line getting the July update too. Adding that below.
- Galaxy A53: A536VSQS8CWF6
- Galaxy A54: A546VSQS4AWF2
- Galaxy Note 20: N981USQS4HWF5 (June update)
- Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: N986USQS4HWF5 (June update)
- Galaxy S21 FE (5G 2022): G990U2SQS6EWF1
- Galaxy S21 FE (5G): G990USQS8EWF1
- Galaxy S23: S911USQS1AWFD
- Galaxy S23+: S916USQS1AWFD
- Galaxy S23 Ultra: S918USQS1AWFD
UPDATE 7/14: The Galaxy S21 series is up next for the July patch.
- Galaxy S21: G991USQS8EWF1
- Galaxy S21+: G996USQS8EWF1
- Galaxy S21 Ultra: G998USQS8EWF1
UPDATE 7/20: The Galaxy S20 line, as well as the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 are getting July updates, builds below.
- Galaxy S20: G981VSQS6HWG2
- Galaxy S20+: G986USQS6HWG2
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: G988USQS6HWG2
- Galaxy S20 FE: G781VSQSAHWF1
- Galaxy Z Flip 3: F711USQS5FWG2
- Galaxy Z Fold 3: F926USQS4FWG2
To check for these updates, all of which should be rolling out now (as early as July 6), you’ll head into Settings>System updates>Check for system updates.
// Verizon
Collapse Show Comments
7 Comments