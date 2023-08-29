Samsung phone owners, the August update is starting to rollout to the massive list of devices that Samsung supports. Since we’re now talking about 5 years worth of updates for many phones, this list isn’t going to shrink any time soon. In fact, it is mostly still growing with the launch of new phones, like the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 that we’re all now playing with.

To kickstart the August Samsung update, some of the oldest phones that Samsung still sends monthly updates to are seeing the first builds – the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20, as well as the Galaxy Z Fold 2 are first on the list in the US.

For August, Samsung (through Verizon) is suggesting that this update only “provides the most up to date Android security patches on your device.” They aren’t mentioning performance improvements or new camera features or modem updates or, really, anything extra. That could be because their focus is instead on pushing out Android 14 and One UI 6 within a couple of months.

The first round of Samsung updates is as follows:

Galaxy Z Fold 2 : F916USQS4JWG8

: F916USQS4JWG8 Galaxy S20 : G981VSQS6HWGC

: G981VSQS6HWGC Galaxy S20+ : G986USQS6HWGC

: G986USQS6HWGC Galaxy S20 Ultra : G988USQS6HWGC

: G988USQS6HWGC Galaxy S20 FE : G781VSQSAHWG9

: G781VSQSAHWG9 Galaxy Note 20 : N981USQS5HWG8

: N981USQS5HWG8 Galaxy Note 20 Ultra : N986USQS5HWG8

: N986USQS5HWG8 Galaxy A53 5G: A536VSQS8CWG8

UPDATE 8/15: The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are getting their first update today and provides the August patch.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 : F946USQS1AWH3

: F946USQS1AWH3 Galaxy Z Flip 5: F731USQS1AWH3

UPDATE 8/17: The next series of phones to get the August update includes the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. All of the Galaxy S23 models are not only seeing the latest security patch, they are also getting One UI 5.1.1. Samsung just announced this new software version that first launched on the new Fold 5 and Flip 5. There should be “performance improvements” of some kind too.

Galaxy S23 : S911USQU1AWGH

: S911USQU1AWGH Galaxy S23+ : S916USQU1AWGH

: S916USQU1AWGH Galaxy S23 Ultra: S918USQU1AWGH

UPDATE 8/24: Another round of Samsung devices is getting the August update this week. We have the Note 10 and Note 10+ seeing one of their last remaining updates, as well as the Galaxy S22 line jumping to One UI 5.1.1.

Galaxy S22 : S901USQU3CWGI

: S901USQU3CWGI Galaxy S22+ : S906USQU3CWGI

: S906USQU3CWGI Galaxy S22 Ultra : S908USQU3CWGI

: S908USQU3CWGI Galaxy Note 10 : N970USQS8HWG1

: N970USQS8HWG1 Galaxy Note 10+: N976USQS8HWG1

UPDATE 8/25: The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are up next for the One UI 5.1.1 update (with August’s security patch). The changelog says to expect enhancements to Flex Mode, Gallery, Samsung Health, Hotspot, Multi-Window, and Device Care.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 : F936USQU3DWH5

: F936USQU3DWH5 Galaxy Z Flip 4: F721USQU3DWH5

UPDATE 8/29: The Galaxy S21 (unlike what we had previously said on August 14) is now receiving the August update. The update is more than a security patch, though, and also includes the update to One UI 5.1.1. This is a much better update than we had previously reported. The Galaxy Tab S9+ is also getting the August patch.

Galaxy S21 : G991USQU8EWH6

: G991USQU8EWH6 Galaxy S21+ : G996USQU8EWH6

: G996USQU8EWH6 Galaxy S21 Ultra : G998USQU8EWH6

: G998USQU8EWH6 Galaxy Tab S9+: X818USQU1AWH8

To check for updates on your Samsung phone, you’ll head into Settings>System updates>Check for system updates.

// Verizon