Last Chance: You Should Pre-Order the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

I’ve been using the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm) for the past week and absolutely love it. I promise, the review is coming soon. In the meantime, it’s our recommendation to you that you pre-order this device, especially if you’re in the market for a new Wear OS-powered smartwatch.

On Samsung’s website during the pre-order period, buyers can snag a discounted price on the device, as well as take advantage of a free fabric band with purchase. Having played with the $50 fabric band, yes, you’re going to want that for free. For the 43mm Watch 6 Classic, the price is $399 during this period. That’s $100 in total savings that includes a $50 credit and the free $50 band. If you need the larger 47mm option, the price goes to just $429. Not a big jump.

For those who have a smartwatch to trade in, then you can save some serious money. Samsung is offering up to $250 on trade-ins, with Galaxy and newer Apple smartwatches commanding the most trade-in value. Take note, the pre-order period has enhanced trade-in values, so if you can, take advantage while they are available.

Follow the link below to get yourself this device, and again, full review coming soon.

