For those of us who have followed YouTube TV for quite a while, this news may be depressing. Happening right now, YouTube TV is offering a discounted price for new subscribers, bringing their total down to $64.99/mo for the first three months of subscription. After three months, the price goes to its now usual $72.99.

Why is this so sad? Because for quite some time, $65.99/mo was the service’s usual price. It was only a few months ago when the price got bumped up again. At launch, YouTube TV cost $35/month. It’s 2023 and it officially costs more than twice what it did at launch. Brutal.

If it wasn’t for Hulu, Netflix, Max, Disney+, and everything else that I currently subscribe to, I would totally have YouTube TV again. It’s a great service, especially when NFL football is going down. The service has RedZone and now also has Sunday Ticket. It won’t get much better anywhere else for football fans.

If you have never tried YouTube TV, give it a go at its old pricing for a few months. The native cloud DVR function alone might have you sticking around.

// Cord Cutters