YouTube TV announced this morning that as of today, new members will see a updated price, with the service raising its monthly price for service up to $73/month from $65/month. It’s been 3 years since YouTube TV’s last price hike. In 2020, the service went from $50/month to $65/month.

YouTube TV states that existing members will be charged the new monthly price starting April 18. And while this is awful news for subscribers, it’s also announced that they are reducing the price of the 4K Plus add-on from $20/month down to $10/month.

The reasoning behind the price increase is, in YouTube TV’s words, “in order to bring you the best possible TV service.”

Damn.

// @YouTubeTV