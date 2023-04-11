YouTube detailed its pricing for the upcoming season of NFL Sunday Ticket. For YouTube TV subscribers, things are looking pretty good. For non members, you’ll definitely be feeling this one in the wallet, but who cares, it’s football!

For YouTube TV members with the Base Plan, NFL Sunday Ticket add-on is available during a presale at a very affordable $249 for the season. That’s a special promo offer that will only be available until June 6. After that date, the price goes up to $349. For non members, Sunday Ticket will cost $349 before that same June 6 date, but gets bumped to $449.

If you’re feeling like Sunday Ticket isn’t enough football, there will be a bundle offer that includes NFL RedZone, priced at $289 for members ($389 after June 6) and $389 for non members ($489 after June 6).

You can see that there’s a pattern. To get the absolute best pricing for Sunday Ticket, you’ll want to be a YouTube TV subscriber and pay for the season ahead of June 6. $249 is a great price.

Now go ahead and argue in the comments about how this pricing compares to DIRECTV and how if you tried hard enough DIRECTV would sometimes give you the bundle for free as a loyalty reward. Oh well, people, this is our reality now.

// YouTube