An internal email sent by Google VP Peeyush Ranjan and director of product Duke Dukellis lays out work the company is beginning to combine artificial intelligence (AI) and Google Assistant. The work is said to have already started for Assistant on mobile, and while specific details of how this will look for consumers when all is said and done aren’t included in the email, we can at least begin to brace ourselves.

In the email that was shared by Axios, Ranjan and Dukellis write that, “As a team, we need to focus on delivering high-quality, critical product experiences for our users. We’ve also seen the profound potential of generative AI to transform people’s lives and see a huge opportunity to explore what a supercharged Assistant, powered by the latest LLM (large language model) technology, would look like. (A portion of the team has already started working on this, beginning with mobile.)”

To speed up the process, the email goes on to say that organizational changes need to be made. For starters, Google is combining the Services and Surfaces teams, while also needing to eliminate certain roles within the team. Our best to those who recently learned they’ll be needing to find new jobs due to this decision.

Again, the email doesn’t paint a picture for AI-powered Google Assistant, but the service is already relatively conversational in the back-and-forth sense. Tossing in AI should only improve that experience.

