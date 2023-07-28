Now that we have had a chance to marinate on the launch of the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, I’ve got to admit that I’m weirdly excited for these two watches, unlike last year. I don’t know if it was the size of the Watch 5 Pro that turned me off or the missing rotating bezel from the lack of a Classic option, but I pretty quickly moved on. For the Watch 6 line, I kind of can’t wait to get one on the wrist.

Part of the reason could be that I was surprised to find it so cheap with my Galaxy Watch 5 Pro as a trade-in. I wrote this up earlier in the week, but for those who missed it, you can get the regular Galaxy Watch 6 for as little as $49.99 or the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic for $99.99.

I did this because, as I just mentioned, I had a Galaxy Watch 5 Pro to trade-in. That immediately slashed $250 off the price of the Classic. It’ll drop $200 off the Watch 6. With that trade-in, my price fell to $149.99 for the Classic and $99.99 for the Watch 6, but I also had a Samsung reserve credit of $50 that then applied to take another $50 off – so yeah, $49.99 or $99.99 in the end.

UPDATE : Samsung is now offering a special $50 off discount for those who didn’t catch that reserve credit. All you need to do is shop through this link or the one below and it should automatically apply during checkout.

That seems like a pretty unbeatable price if you have everything lined up.

Of course, for those who don’t have a Watch 5 Pro to trade, there are other watches. We talked about it the other day, but there is a solid list that will still get you $200 off. If you happen to have any Samsung watch from the past couple of years, trade that thing and it’ll save you.

Now, on top of the trade-ins and reserve credit, Samsung is tossing in a free Fabric Band that would normally retail for $49.99. I still have yet to touch this band, but Tim told me he was a big fan when he went hands-on with the Watch 6 line during a briefing. I’m guessing that I’ll switch to it when my pre-order arrives.

Oh, Tim has the watch on wrist now too, so stay tuned for more from him. If you’d rather not wait, get those pre-orders in.

Galaxy Watch 6 Pre-order Link