Alright, we’ve got an update on Samsung pre-order deals to share as we head into the weekend. Samsung pinged us with a special offer that’ll get you the $50 off discount that was originally only for those who reserved. I know, thanks for the two gap, right? Still, this is nice.

For those confused, let me back up for a minute. When Samsung announced its latest Unpacked event, they opened up their reservation system for whatever they were about to announce. If you reserved, they promised to give you a $50 off discount for whatever they announced if you then bought it.

We now know that they announced the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, and more Galaxy Tab S9 tablets than I can keep track of. All of the devices are premium, but also expensive. Saving $50 on top of whatever you have to trade should help bring those prices down quite nicely.

Also, it seems like a bunch of you missed out and are now kicking yourselves because you can’t get a Galaxy Watch 6 for as cheap as I do (lol). I’m kidding! Anyways, hit those links to get the $50 off.

Shop these links and get $50 off: