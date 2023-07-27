Apologies for missing this in yesterday’s wildness of Samsung Unpacked, but OnePlus appears to have firmly hinted at the official name of their upcoming foldable.

Previously rumored to be the OnePlus V Fold, which is admittedly a terrible name, OnePlus may instead go for something simpler. How does OnePlus Open, sound? Get it…you open it…because it folds?

The rumors of this name started weeks ago, but yesterday, OnePlus Tweeted “We OPEN when others FOLD” as a bit of commentary toward Samsung, who was moments away from unveiling the Galaxy Z Fold 5. And while this is by no means a confirmation of the device being called “OnePlus Open,” it sure seems like it almost is. What else would they be suggesting here?

We OPEN when others FOLD — OnePlus (@oneplus) July 26, 2023

Who has the worst foldable name at the moment? We have Pixel Fold, Galaxy Z Fold, Razr+, Galaxy Z Flip, and soon, OnePlus Open – my vote goes for the company who needlessly keeps putting “Z” in the name. Drop the Z, Sammy.