Ready to learn all of the details about the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic? Thanks to yet another leak, we have a pretty solid list of specs for each watch that show some improvements and also a lot of the same. Don’t take that as me complaining since smartwatches can only change so much, right?

The leak comes from SnoopyTech, who has been all over the Samsung leaks in recent weeks. Today’s drop just lists out Galaxy Watch 6 specs for all sizes and with Classic numbers alongside. We now know display sizes of each, RAM and storage amounts, battery sizes, durability, and the name of the new chip. Yep, a new chip!

I’ll let you dive into each list to draw your own conclusions, but I wanted to at least point out some changes compared to the Galaxy Watch 5 line. Where we are getting improvements or upgrades is in RAM (jump from 1.5GB to 2GB), battery sizes, and that new Exynos W930 chip that was previously rumored. The battery sizes in the regular Watch 5 are seeing bumps to 300mAh in the 40mm case (from 284mAh) and 425mAh in the 44mm model (from 410mAh). For that W930 chip, we’ll have to wait to hear Samsung’s pitch, but we were likely in need of a new chip after a couple of years of the old W920.

The rest of the leak mentions a big improvement in weight (lighter Watch 6), some sort of newly developed sleep tracking, SpO2 tracking, heart rate monitor, and ECG measurements. I’d imagine that health and fitness is going to be a huge part of the Galaxy Watch 6 story.

Galaxy Watch 6 Specs

Display (40mm) : 1.31″ AMOLED 432 x 432, (330 ppi) Sapphire glass

: 1.31″ AMOLED 432 x 432, (330 ppi) Sapphire glass Display (44mm : 1.47″ AMOLED 480 x 480, (372 ppi) Sapphire glass

: 1.47″ AMOLED 480 x 480, (372 ppi) Sapphire glass Chip : Exynos W930

: Exynos W930 Memory : 2GB RAM, 16GB storage

: 2GB RAM, 16GB storage Battery : 300mAh (40mm), 425 mAh (44mm)

: 300mAh (40mm), 425 mAh (44mm) Other : Aluminum case

: Aluminum case Durability : IP68, MIL-STD-810H, 5 ATM

: IP68, MIL-STD-810H, 5 ATM Connectivity : WiFi, LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.3

: WiFi, LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.3 OS : Wear OS

: Wear OS Colors: Graphite Grey, Gold, Silver

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Specs

Display (43mm) : 1.31″ AMOLED 432 x 432, (330 ppi) Sapphire glass

: 1.31″ AMOLED 432 x 432, (330 ppi) Sapphire glass Display (47mm) : 1.47″ AMOLED 480 x 480, (372 ppi) Sapphire glass

: 1.47″ AMOLED 480 x 480, (372 ppi) Sapphire glass Chip : Exynos W930

: Exynos W930 Memory : 2GB RAM, 16GB storage

: 2GB RAM, 16GB storage Battery : 300mAh (43mm), 425 mAh (47mm)

: 300mAh (43mm), 425 mAh (47mm) Case : Rotating Bezel made of stainless steel

: Rotating Bezel made of stainless steel Durability : IP68, MIL-STD-810H, 5 ATM

: IP68, MIL-STD-810H, 5 ATM Connectivity : WiFi, LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.3

: WiFi, LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.3 OS : Wear OS

: Wear OS Colors:Black, Silver

The specs look great, but all I want to hear is Samsung tell us that this new W930 chip will push battery to 3 days with the always-on display active. That’s not going to happen, but imagine?

Oh, don’t forget to reserve these new watches.