When Google released a Nearby Share client in beta for Windows back in April of this year as way to easily transfer files and photos from Android device to computer, we pointed out how awesome it was then. If for some reason you were scared to take it for a spin because it was in beta, today should help you take that next step.

Google announced that Nearby Share for Windows has officially launched with improved performance and new functionality. After more than 1.7 million people installed the app in beta and sent over 50 million files (photos and videos being the most popular), the time is now to leave more broadly.

For those who missed the beta period or are unfamiliar with the service, know that Nearby Share is an extension of the same feature that first arrived on Android phones. Nearby Share is a wireless tool that connects two devices to quickly and easily share anything from a PDF to a photo or video. It’s sort of like Apple AirDrop, though maybe not as easy to use as that. Earlier this year, Google created a Windows app to let you use Nearby Share from Android device to PC and back again.

With the official launch on Windows, Google says they have included the following changes:

Added the estimated time for file transfers to be completed.

There is now an image preview within device notifications to help you confirm that the correct file is being shared.

Google is also working with partners like HP to include the Nearby Share app on select Windows PCs.

You can download Nearby Share for Windows here.

For those using it, where else can Google improve?