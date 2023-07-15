It always seems so weird to reserve a phone or phones that haven’t been announced yet. Like, the leaks let us know that Samsung is about to show off the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5, but Samsung hasn’t exactly confirmed either. Yet here we are, with an opportunity to reserve those and save some money by doing so.

“Hey friends, reserve these phones we’ve never acknowledged *wink* and save money on these phones we haven’t announced *wink* OK?”

Whatever, you might as well toss your name in because this year’s launch is apparently somewhat different. If you reserve, you get a $50 Samsung Credit and that credit can be applied to the purchase of the phone. In past years, Samsung promised big credits up to $250 that you could use on accessories or other items, but not the phones themselves. For this launch, they are letting you do that instead.

Assuming Samsung’s new foldables are as expensive as they always are, $50 may not sound like a big amount. However, they are likely to offer high trade-in values alongside the credit. That could mean $500 or $900 off plus the extra $50. That’s not bad.

To reserve, you hit that link below and fill out a simple form. Of course, this is not a situation where you have to commit to anything, you are just telling Samsung that you might be interested.

The next Samsung Unpacked event kicks off July 27 to make these *wink* devices official.

Reserve Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5